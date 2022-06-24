McAuliffe clan 'chieftain' who paid to restore Newmarket building finds his way home

Sadly, John Paul McAuliffe died before he could see the finished project of converting a building into a new multi-use centre for the town
John Paul McAuliffe (pictured) donated monies for the Christ Church in Newmarket which has been refurbished as an Arts, Cultural and Language community centre. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 17:08
Sean O'Riordan

The family of a County Cork man who emigrated to Australia has brought his ashes back to rest in a building in his native town which he spent €1.25m converting into a multi-use centre for the community.

Unfortunately, John Paul McAuliffe, died three weeks ago in Sydney and was unable to see the finished product in Newmarket for himself. He was due to attend this weekend’s international McAuliffe clan gathering which is taking place in the town.

(Left to right): Maurice Angland, Jack McAuliffe, Rob McAuliffe, Julie McAuliffe, Chris Tzoukos, Barbara McAuliffe, Coleen McAuliffe and Cllr Gerard Murphy with the ashes of John Paul McAuliffe inside the refurbished church. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The renovated building will be the headquarters for the gathering which attracts around 300 from all over the world.

In 2012, John Paul was elected ‘Chieftain of the McAuliffe Clan’ and while on a visit to Newmarket heard locals were trying to raise money to purchase the former Church of Ireland building as a community centre. In an extraordinary act of altruism, he and his family paid for the building and the entire restoration.

McAuliffe was born in Newmarket in 1939. He emigrated at 20, first to London where he met his wife, Barbara, and then to Australia where he founded a successful cement business.

However, he never forgot his roots and was passionate about the Irish language and culture and his beloved Newmarket. The family said they felt it was only right his ashes would come back to the place he loved.

“I feel Johnny’s here now with us. I feel he’s back at home,” Barbara said.

Barbara and Julie McAuliffe with the ashes of John Paul McAuliffe inside the refurbished church. The family said they felt it was only right his ashes would come back to the place he loved. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The magnificent restoration was overseen locally by project coordinator Maurice Angland, but the McAuliffe family was involved all the time in the decision-making, with John Paul’s daughter, Julie, designing the magnificent interior lights.

“My father wanted to ignite culture back into the town. The building is already a hive of activity. It's already inspiring the next generation and that's something he wanted,” Julie said.

The return trip was not entirely smooth either. His wife, Barbara, had arranged to take John's ashes herself on a flight from Sydney to get them back to Newmarket in time for this week’s McAuliffe international clan gathering.

(Left to right) Barbara McAuliffe, Julie McAuliffe and Maurice Angland with the ashes of John Paul McAuliffe inside the refurbished church. John Paul’s daughter, Julie, designed the magnificent interior lights. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
However, she was informed by her travel agent just 24 hours before the flight was due to take off that the airline didn’t allow ashes to be carried onboard.

Barbara travelled anyway and Julie took the ashes. She checked with three different airlines, securing a connection via the US, to ensure ashes could be carried on board.

Eventually, they travelled from Brisbane to Los Angeles to Dublin, including a pit stop in Chicago and a missed connection along the way. Finally, they made it to Newmarket, though.

She believes her father would have had a little chuckle over the saga.

