Naval Service cadets pass out in Cork looking forward to 'exciting career'

Traditions are changing in ‘the military family’, with some generational shifts away from army to navy.

One of the highest-ranking officers in the Defence Forces (an army man) has congratulated his daughter for becoming an officer — in the Naval Service — while another young officer has become the first in five generations to switch allegiance from land to sea.

Assistant Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy watched proudly as his daughter, Laoise, 20, was one of four cadets who passed out as commissioned officers at the Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline, Co Cork.

Simon Coveney congratulates Ensign Laoise Mulcahy at the passing out of newly commissioned officers at the Naval base in Haulbowline. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Laoise, from Naas, Co Kildare, also had a grandfather in the army.

She said in recent years she wanted a seafaring life, so her decision to join the Naval Service probably didn’t come as a shock to her parents.

A family tradition of army service was also broken by Philip Hyland. He is the fifth generation of his family to serve in the Defence Forces, but the first to join the Naval Service and the first to become an officer. His family has continuous service in the Defence Forces since the foundation of the State.

The 20-year-old from Co Meath previously worked as a coach with Shelbourne FC women’s team and his favourite part of the cadetship was gunnery and shooting, achieving marksmanship on the Steyr rifle while in the Curragh.

I decided the Naval Service would be a more exciting career,” he said.

Kieran Coughlan is another with coaching experience. The 24-year-old from Newport, Co Tipperary, has a degree in exercise and health fitness from the University of Limerick and worked with the Irish Rugby Football Union in various fitness coaching roles prior joining the Naval Service.

His favourite part of his cadetship was being selected on the wing in the Defence Forces rugby team, which scored a notable 16 -13 victory last March over the Royal Air Force.

As a child, Harry O’Rourke, 26, from Crosshaven, Co Cork, always wanted to join the navy, but he’s already clocked up more nautical miles than most, having worked as a Third Officer on six Princess Line cruise ships.

I’ve been lucky to visit South America, the Caribbean, Japan and Alaska and other places during my four and a half years with them,” he said.

That might seem like a lap-of-luxury job, but he is a grafter and worked as a labourer on building sites before going on to study at the National Maritime College of Ireland. He graduated in 2018 with a degree in nautical science.

The four were the 60th cadet class inducted into the service and had to overcome a difficult period of training due to Covid-19 restrictions.