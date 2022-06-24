Man, 20s, seriously injured in Limerick crash

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a crash in Limerick overnight.
The single-car collision happened on the M7 at Ballysimon at around 10.20pm last night.
The man, who was a passenger in the car, was brought to Univerisity Hospital Limerick with injuries which are described as serious.
No other injuries have been reported.
The eastbound lane of the M7 remains between the exits of Ballysimon and Castletroy are closed for a technical examination, with investigations into the collision ongoing.