Man, 20s, seriously injured in Limerick crash

The road is currently closed for a technical examination.
Man, 20s, seriously injured in Limerick crash

The single-car collision happened on the M7 at Ballysimon at around 10.20pm last night.

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 08:42
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a crash in Limerick overnight.

The single-car collision happened on the M7 at Ballysimon at around 10.20pm last night.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was brought to Univerisity Hospital Limerick with injuries which are described as serious.

No other injuries have been reported.

The eastbound lane of the M7 remains between the exits of Ballysimon and Castletroy are closed for a technical examination, with investigations into the collision ongoing.

More to follow.

More in this section

East Cork clinician expresses 'deep disappointment' over Owenacurra closure East Cork clinician expresses 'deep disappointment' over Owenacurra closure
Multi-million euro projects to transform Cork Marina unveiled Multi-million euro projects to transform Cork Marina unveiled
Regulator criticises Kerry County Council for 'omitting' areas from wind farm development Regulator criticises Kerry County Council for 'omitting' areas from wind farm development
Gardairoad safetyPlace: Limerick
<p>Youghal RNLI volunteers came to the rescue of a sailor stranded off Mangan's Bay.</p>

Youghal RNLI rescues sailor stranded after engine failure

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices