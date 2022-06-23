Multi-million euro projects to transform Cork Marina unveiled

Two separate multi-million projects that will transform Cork's historic Marina area have been unveiled in the last 24 hours.

Cork City Council sought Part 8 planning for the multi-million upgrade of the Marina promenade this morning, and tomorrow it will seek planning to develop the final phase of nearby Marina Park.

The first phase of the park, east of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month but the second phase will involve the development of some 60 acres of parkland from the Atlantic Pond to Blackrock pier, leading to the creation of a huge regional eco-park.

The new area will include woodland, marshland, meadows, and water, with ecological trails and resting points to be created through existing forested areas, the creation of managed wetlands, including reeds and water gardens, a woodland playground, the creation of meadowlands, and the development of a cultural heritage trail featuring the Barrington Folly, the slipway at Dundanion Castle and the ice cave.

Both projects, if approved, will complete the council’s vision for a public park in the south docks six times larger than Fitzgerald’s Park.

Phase two of the Marina Park plans includes the creation of meadowlands.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher said the promenade upgrade is a further demonstration of the council’s vision for the docklands as an inclusive place that prioritises sustainability, community, and amenity.

“The Marina has long been a favourite of Cork people and a key location for rowing in Cork — uses of the space that informed the final design,” he said.

These plans seek to further integrate the Marina with Marina Park, the ongoing city centre to Passage West Greenway upgrade, the wider docklands, and Blackrock Village.

Almost two years since the Marina was pedestrianised, the council plans to repurpose 1.8km of the existing road to deliver a combined footpath-cycle path and improved public spaces.

New plazas and seating areas will be created at intervals along the riverside walk, the formal tree planting will be retained, and some footpaths will be converted to green space.

Public lighting will be replaced and new public and feature lighting will be installed between Centre Park Rd and Church Ave.

Pedestrians and cyclists

The promenade will remain car-free between Centre Park Rd and Church Avenue with a shared six-metre-wide surface for pedestrians and cyclists, widening to seven metres at Church Ave.

Car access will also be maintained for residents on Church Ave and those living north of it.

The plans also include new pedestrian and cycle links into Marina Park and the city to Passage West greenway.

Public submissions on the Part 8 planning applications will be accepted until mid-August.

It is hoped that construction on the park will start, subject to planning consent, early next year, and will take up to two years to complete.

The Marina promenade revamp will follow a similar timeline but should take 16 months to complete.