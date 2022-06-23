24-hour rain and thunderstorm warning issued for Munster 

Met Éireann have warned the downpours may lead to spot flooding in some places.
Met Éireann said there will be "heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding" as temperatures range between 14C to 19C.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 09:25
Rebecca Laffan

A 24-hour thunderstorm warning is due for Munster tomorrow as Met Éireann warn of spot flooding in places.

The Status Yellow warning is in place from midday tomorrow until midday Saturday, and warns of  "heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours".

It was added that these conditions "in some places may lead to spot flooding".

The warning is also in place for Connacht, while a Small Craft warning is also in place from midday Friday for twelve hours, affecting the coastline from Strangford Lough to Hook Head to Slyne Head.

Today will see "a good deal of cloud" according to the national forecaster, "but through the afternoon a few bright or sunny periods will develop, the best of the sunshine will be in the southeast". 

"A little patchy light rain or drizzle will occur at times in the west and northwest with just isolated showers possible elsewhere."

One of the warmest days so far in 2022, highest temperatures will range between 16C and 23C, warmest in Leinster.

Tomorrow will also start cloudy with rain in the west and southwest and patchy light rain or drizzle elsewhere. 

"The rain will move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon and evening and will be followed by scattered showers."

The forecaster said there will be "heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding" as temperatures range between 14C to 19C.

Saturday will be a "cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers", with the forecast for Sunday looking very similar. 

Monday will remain unsettled, with "widespread and heavy showers across the northern half of the country, but drier and brighter weather in the south". 

Looking ahead, a generally unsettled midweek has been forecast as low pressure continues to dominate.

