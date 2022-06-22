Fine Gael calls on Donnelly to solve ongoing problems at Limerick hospital

The Fine Gael parliamentary party has called on its coalition partner to solve the ongoing issues at University Hospital Limerick.

The Fine Gael party passed a motion on Wednesday which calls on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly "to produce an action plan to address the short, medium and long term issues at the University Hospital Limerick including plans for the provision of an Elective Only Hospital for the Mid-West Region, that provision is immediately made to fast-track developments to increase in-patient bed capacity throughout the network of Mid-West Hospital sites and that the necessary resources including staff are made available to provide 24/7 access to diagnostic equipment".