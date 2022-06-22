Fine Gael calls on Donnelly to solve ongoing problems at Limerick hospital

The Fine Gael parliamentary party has called on its coalition partner to solve the ongoing issues at University Hospital Limerick.
The Fine Gael party passed a motion on Wednesday which calls on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly "to produce an action plan to address the short, medium and long term issues at the University Hospital Limerick including plans for the provision of an Elective Only Hospital for the Mid-West Region, that provision is immediately made to fast-track developments to increase in-patient bed capacity throughout the network of Mid-West Hospital sites and that the necessary resources including staff are made available to provide 24/7 access to diagnostic equipment".
Sources said that while the discussion on the motion was cut short by Dáil votes, Mr Carey's gave a "robust" speech on the need to address problems at the hospital where a sharply critical report published by health watchdog Hiqa (the Health Information and Quality Authority) found one patient waited 116 hours for a hospital bed, another for 85 hours, and a third for over 71 hours.
Party members said that much of the focus was on October's Budget, with concerns raised that the Government could not afford to hold off on intervening on the price of fuel. Others raised the need for the Budget to eat into the cost of childcare.
However, one source said that much of the debate was not contentious. They suggested that this is because Fine Gael is due to hold a six-hour-long meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe next Tuesday to set out Budget priorities.
Party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting that he believes there is a good possibility of striking a pay deal with public sector unions, adding that public servants "deserve a pay increase as do retired public servants".