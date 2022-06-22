Plans unveiled for one of East Cork's biggest-ever housing developments

A leading construction firm has submitted plans to build over 700 new homes in Carrigtwohill in one of the largest housing developments ever proposed in East Cork.

BAM Property has sought planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the development of 716 residential units consisting of 224 houses and 492 apartments, as well as a creche on a 18.3 hectare site at Castlelake, Carrigtwohill.

The application was made under the fast-track planning process for strategic housing developments which means the developer is not required to first seek approval for the project from Cork County Council.

The plans have been slightly altered from those submitted as part of a pre-application consultation with the planning authorities earlier this year, when BAM outlined its proposals to build 239 houses and 467 apartments.

The latest plans consist of 224 houses and 208 apartments spread across seven blocks ranging in height from one to five storeys, as well as 284 duplex units contained in 122 buildings up to three storeys in height.

BAM has proposed to make 104 units consisting of 47 apartments, 46 duplex units, and 11 houses available to Cork County Council for social housing under its Part V obligations.

The company has estimated the average cost of a two-bed apartment in the development will be €330,523, while a two-bed duplex will be €370,102.

The cost of a three-bed house in Castlelake is expected to be €386,157.

BAM said the proposed development represented the completion of the masterplan for Castlelake, which had its genesis over 20 years ago when plans were originally designed to provide 1,600 new dwellings.

The company has its application to build 277 new homes at Castlelake rejected by An Bord Pleanála in 2018, despite being approved by Cork County Council, because of inadequate connectivity to the train station in Carrigtwohill and the poor design of the development.

BAM said the latest plans were a response to the board’s decision and involved the development being comprehensively redesigned by a new design team.

Ariel view of the proposed development.

It said they included a previously excluded portion of land on which an apartment block would be built that would provide security and surveillance of a new cycleway between Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

The company noted Cork County Council was also carrying out infrastructural improvements to Carrigtwohill, including new public spaces and road upgrades.

It said the redesigned development and the greater certainty about improved connectivity and infrastructural upgrades had comprehensively addressed the board’s concerns with the previous application.

“It will provide a high-quality residential community which will enjoy excellent cycling and pedestrian links to Carrigtwohill train station and town centre,” it added.

A local Fine Gael councillor, Anthony Barry, expressed concern earlier this year that Carrigtwohill did not have the social infrastructure in place to accommodate such a large residential development.

“We’ve no theatre, no library, no swimming pool, no cinema,” he observed.

Cllr Barry said Carrigtwohill’s proximity to the Cork-Midleton railway line appeared to be driving a number of high-density developments in the town.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to announce its ruling on BAM’s application by the first week in October.