Ryanair marks 35 years at Cork Airport with expanded routes

Ryanair is marking its 35th year at Cork Airport in style by announcing that it is extending its six summer routes to spots like Faro and Venice into winter, and by holding a seat sale.

The airline established itself in Cork back in June 1987, with its first-ever flight going to London-Luton.

Since then, it has become the biggest airline operator at Cork Airport. This year, Ryanair will operate 27 routes to destinations across the UK, France, Spain Portugal and Italy.

The six summer routes that will now become winter services are to Faro, Milan Bergamo, Bordeaux, Venice, Pisa and Valencia.

In all, 22 routes will operate from Cork Airport this summer.

Ryanair has launched a seat sale until June 24, 2022, with fares from €21.99 for travel from August to October.

Recently, the airline also announced twice-weekly winter services to Rome-Fiumicino and Newcastle.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’ Driscoll, congratulated Ryanair and said: “We’re particularly delighted to celebrate 35 years of Ryanair operations at Cork Airport.

"With 27 scheduled services this year, 2022 has really shown the growth trajectory that Ryanair is on in Cork and across their route network.

“We’re delighted with the winter schedule announced today which will see the extension of a number of summer routes into the winter but in particular, the addition of Rome and Newcastle,” he added.