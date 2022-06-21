Two people rescued from boat off Cape Clear island

The crew were able to free the casualty vessel from the trailing fishing gear
Two people rescued from boat off Cape Clear island

Baltimore RNLI call 21 June 2022 - Aidan Bushe

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 20:02
Caitlín Griffin

Two people were rescued on Tuesday morning after their boat faced difficulty off the west Cork coast.

Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew reached the 28 foot yacht at 12.10pm, which was propped on a pot buoy near Bird Island off Cape Clear Island.

The crew were able to free the casualty vessel from the trailing fishing gear however as there was still rope wrapped tightly around the propellor, Helm Kieran Collins decided that undertaking a tow was necessary. 

The lifeboat then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour arriving at 1.20pm safely returning the two people from the broken down vessel. 

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Kieran Collins and crew members James Kitt, Kieran O’Driscoll and David Ryan. Assisting at the station were Jerry Smith and Rianne Smith. Conditions at sea during the call were calm with a westerly force 1-2 wind and no sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "The occupants of the yacht did the right thing in calling for help as soon as they had become propped and before any further difficulties arose. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

Read More

MV Alta: New report to assess health and safety risks of 'ghost ship' off east Cork

More in this section

Parasite in Foynes drinking water could pose risk to public health  Parasite in Foynes drinking water could pose risk to public health 
Taller buildings and extreme weather events means Cork's fire service needs an overhaul Taller buildings and extreme weather events means Cork's fire service needs an overhaul
Elderly couple found dead in Tipperary home named locally as Nicholas and Hilary Smith Elderly couple found dead in Tipperary home named locally as Nicholas and Hilary Smith
<p>Emma O'Sullivan feels her treatment has been 'severely mis-managed' by the HSE. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Taoiseach challenged on Cork woman holding bake sale to fund 'life-saving' treatment

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices