Two people rescued from boat off Cape Clear island

Two people were rescued on Tuesday morning after their boat faced difficulty off the west Cork coast.

Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew reached the 28 foot yacht at 12.10pm, which was propped on a pot buoy near Bird Island off Cape Clear Island.

The crew were able to free the casualty vessel from the trailing fishing gear however as there was still rope wrapped tightly around the propellor, Helm Kieran Collins decided that undertaking a tow was necessary.

The lifeboat then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour arriving at 1.20pm safely returning the two people from the broken down vessel.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Kieran Collins and crew members James Kitt, Kieran O’Driscoll and David Ryan. Assisting at the station were Jerry Smith and Rianne Smith. Conditions at sea during the call were calm with a westerly force 1-2 wind and no sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "The occupants of the yacht did the right thing in calling for help as soon as they had become propped and before any further difficulties arose. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."