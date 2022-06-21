Taoiseach challenged on Cork woman holding bake sale to fund 'life-saving' treatment

'A bake sale to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment. That is a glaring indictment of public eating disorder care in Ireland,' TD Holly Cairns said
TD Holly Cairns said Cork woman Emma O'Sullivan 'is fearful she will never recover from the illness through the public mental health system'.

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 17:30
Eimer McAuley

A West Cork TD has raised the case of Emma O’Sullivan, a woman who is trying to fundraise her own care to get inpatient care for OCD and an eating disorder, in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Earlier this month Ms O'Sullivan, 25,  told the Irish Examiner she believes her life is at risk if she cannot access specialised care soon.

Speaking to Micheál Martin at leader’s questions, TD Holly Cairns pointed out that the 25-year-old had a bake sale in the Taoiseach’s own constituency to try and raise money for her care.

Ms Cairns said: “Taoiseach, you will be aware of Emma O'Sullivan, a young woman in Cork City who has to fundraise to get treatment for an eating disorder.

“She is fearful she will never recover from the illness through the public mental health system.

“Emma has no choice but to seek costly private treatment. People are being incredibly generous in donating, including a bake sale in Ballinlough Community Centre at the weekend.

“A bake sale to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment. That is a glaring indictment of public eating disorder care in Ireland.

“Emma is not alone. Many young women are in the same position. I have continually raised this issue. Every time I do, Minister Butler or yourself have given me assurances of more funding and improved care."

“What is going to be different this time?” Ms Cairns asked the Taoiseach.

Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler, answering on Mr Martin's behalf, said she was aware of the case.

Emma O'Sullivan feels her treatment has been 'severely mis-managed' by the HSE. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Emma O'Sullivan feels her treatment has been 'severely mis-managed' by the HSE. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ms Butler reiterated that ring-fenced funding has been announced to develop eating disorder treatment resources across the country, and that the Department of Health was working towards having "one eating disorder team in each CHO".

She said she would continue to work on Ms O'Sullivan's case. 

So far, Ms O'Sullivan has raised just under €10,000 to go towards her treatment. 

The 25-year-old said she decided to go public with her story "to raise awareness of how difficult it is to get the right treatment in Ireland, and to start a fundraising campaign so I can access the care I need in St Patrick’s Hospital, which has a specific treatment programmes for patients with eating disorders and OCD."

She said she feels her treatment has been "severely mis-managed" by the HSE. 

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

To donate towards Ms O'Sullivan's GoFundMe campaign for treatment, visit her fundraiser page.

