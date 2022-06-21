MV Alta: New report to assess health and safety risks of 'ghost ship' off east Cork

In January, evidence emerged of a near-miss incident involving the MV Alta and a massive oil tanker
The MV Alta was grounded in Ballyandreane in Ballycotton, East Cork, on February 16, 2020, during Storm Dennis. File photo: Safehaven Marine

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:31
Sean Murray

The Department of Transport is commissioning a report on the risks to the health and safety of the public posed by the wreck of the MV Alta off east Cork.

It is also seeking to establish the stability and potential for further deterioration of the vessel and any risks associated with that.

The MV Alta was grounded in Ballyandreane in Ballycotton, East Cork, on February 16, 2020, during Storm Dennis. After being abandoned by its 10-man crew during a storm in Bermuda some 16 months earlier, the ship had drifted aimlessly in the Atlantic before winding up in Cork.

From that point on, its condition deteriorated significantly, with fears that it might break apart raised continually since about October 2020. The “ghost ship” has since split in two after being repeatedly battered during successive storm periods in recent months.

Now, the Department of Transport is commissioning a €30,000 report on establishing what may happen next with the MV Alta.

“Current indications are that the vessel is no longer buoyant with severe structural damage taking place since its grounding in February 2020,” the department said.

It wants an assessment of any current issues and potential risks to the health and safety of the public posed by the wreck from being present on the foreshore.

The department also wants to know the risks from boarding the wreck, from navigating the waters around the wreck, as well as the stability, structural integrity and condition of the wreck. It is also seeking the identification of parts of the vessel that may deteriorate further in the future.

The department added: “[The report is] expected to propose measures to mitigate against any current identified issues and any identified risks that pose a health and safety danger to the public.” 

Near-misses

As well as storm damage, incidents with the wreck have been reported a number of times since it washed up over two years ago.

In January, evidence emerged of a near-miss incident involving the MV Alta and a massive oil tanker which may have resulted in significant environmental damage if there had been a collision.

In April of last year, following reports of sightseers entering the ship and posting videos on social media, Cork County Council said it had been engaging with various Government departments to see what could be done about the wreck.

