Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as €1M won over the weekend

The Limerick winner has also taken the title of 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as €1M won over the weekend

Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 top prize ticket worth €1 million was sold in Limerick City

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 14:18
Rebecca Laffan

A Limerick lotto player is starting the week as a millionaire - and they mightn't even know it yet.

The National Lottery has revealed that Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 top prize ticket worth €1 million was sold in Limerick City. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw with the winning store location due to be confirmed tomorrow.

The National Lottery are appealing to Limerick players to check their tickets carefully, and have advised the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. 

The Limerick winner has taken the title of 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The lucky ticket holder should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

More in this section

New Cork bus plan promises more buses, more often with shorter wait times New Cork bus plan promises more buses, more often with shorter wait times
Cork's Mercy Hospital asks patients to seek treatment elsewhere as Munster tops trolley list Cork's Mercy Hospital asks patients to seek treatment elsewhere as Munster tops trolley list
Citizenship ceremonies make post-Covid return to Killarney Citizenship ceremonies make post-Covid return to Killarney
LottoLimerick
<p>The 150-bed hospital will be developed by Kirkland Investments at Towlerton, Ballysimon, Limerick.</p>

Limerick to get new €150m hospital after planning approved

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices