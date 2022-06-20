Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as €1M won over the weekend

A Limerick lotto player is starting the week as a millionaire - and they mightn't even know it yet.
The National Lottery has revealed that Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 top prize ticket worth €1 million was sold in Limerick City.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw with the winning store location due to be confirmed tomorrow.
The National Lottery are appealing to Limerick players to check their tickets carefully, and have advised the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.
The Limerick winner has taken the title of 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
The lucky ticket holder should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.