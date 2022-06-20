Mallow opens €4m boardwalk in honour of 'man of the people'

Hundreds attended the opening of Mallow’s €4m boardwalk which has been named after a popular local politician and businessman who represented the area until his death in 2016.

The boardwalk, named in honour of Dan Joe Fitzgerald, was opened by the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, in the presence of members of the late councillor’s family.

Ms Coughlan said it was only fitting that the walkway over the picturesque River Blackwater is named after Mr Fitzgerald as “he gave many years of devoted service to Mallow and Cork”, having been elected to the town council in 1994 and county council in 1999.

The ribbon on the 130-metre-long Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk was cut by the Mayor of Co. Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Mary Fitzgerald and the Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey along with members of the Fitzgerald family. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“Dan Joe was a successful businessman, a man of great integrity, a man of the people and was incredibly well respected,” Ms Coughlan said.

The current bridge is a protected structure. The first bridge on the site, a timber structure, was constructed in 1615 but was swept away by floods. A second bridge, this time made of stone, was built in 1712 but was also swept away by floods in 1853.

However, four of its original arches form part of the bridge in use today, which was built in 1856.

The new boardwalk is designed to provide a safe way for pedestrians to cross the River Blackwater. Picture: Brian Lougheed

The new boardwalk is now home to some important historical artefacts. An old bridge plaque was discovered 30 years ago when the town’s playground was being constructed and it has been moved to the boardwalk.

The War of Independence monument has also been moved there.

Speaking at the ceremony Trina Fitzgerald, Dan’s Joe’s daughter, said “he’d be delighted and honoured to be remembered in this way”.

The boardwalk has been named in honour of former Councillor Dan Joe Fitzgerald who was first elected to Mallow Town Council in 1994 and to Cork County Council in 1999 where he served until his death in March 2016. Picture: Brian Lougheed

She thanked Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy in particular for first proposing it be named after him.

Half the money for the project came from the Southern Regional Assembly, which received it after making an application through the European Regional Development Fund.