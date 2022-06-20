Citizenship ceremonies make post-Covid return to Killarney

The first in-person Citizenship Ceremonies in over two years will place today in Killarney with just under 1,000 people to be conferred in two formal ceremonies.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD, retired High Court judge Bryan MacMahon and retired District Court judge Paddy McMahon will be presiding at the events in INEC Killarney.

Candidates from dozens of countries will take an oath of fidelity to the nation, receive certificates of naturalisation and so leave the INEC as full Irish citizens.

Citizenship ceremonies were introduced in 2011 and they took place largely at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Prior to this citizens were sworn in and took an oath of loyalty to the State during the regular sittings of the District Courts.

The ceremonies have been held in Killarney since 2018.

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD addressing some of the 5,000 people from 135 countries who were sworn in as Irish citizens in March 2020.

The last in-person ceremony was held in Killarney in early March 2020 just before lockdown, though a number of online events took place during the pandemic.

The average time for citizenship decision from the time of application is at 23 months, Minister McEntee, said recently in the Dail.

However the Department of Justice was taking a number of steps to speed up the process, she said, and these included e-vetting and e-tax clearance, she said.

“Last year, my Department made 11,512 citizenship decisions, which is the highest level since 2015. Additional staff have also been assigned to the citizenship team. Based on these measures, my Department's objective is to achieve an improved timeframe of 6-9 months for decisions on a majority of applications during 2022,” the minister told the TD Robert Troy.

Two further citizenship ceremonies are set to take place in December in Killarney.