Retired teachers cycle around Ireland to raise funds for Ukraine charity

A Cork couple in their 70s have begun a month-long cycle around Ireland to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Eddie and Annie Quinn, aged 74 and 73, have begun the more than 1,000km journey to raise funds for Irish humanitarian aid organisation Goal and its Ukraine support programme, which is based out of Lviv, in eastern Ukraine.

The couple, who are retired teachers from Kildorerry, Co Cork, said they hope that their own journey might impact and inspire others.

"There are lots of great causes in need of support, but I think the images coming out of Ukraine made it impossible for us to ignore," Mr Quinn said.

Eddie and Annie Quinn stopping off at Treaty Stone, Limerick — one of the many landmarks and beauty spots they are visiting during their cycle in aid of the Goal Emergency Appeal for Ukraine. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

"Images of devastation and the dreadful situation that people are in, were in front of our eyes every night — we couldn't avoid it.

“We’ve completed a number of long-distance cycles in Europe. We were thinking of our next trip this summer and decided to make it a fundraising drive for Ukraine.

“We thought the fact that we're a good age might lead people to support more.”

It might also help people of any age to realise that they can do something like that themselves.

“We feel that a story like this has the chance to touch people's hearts — this old couple willing to do this to try and help people in need.”

The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in the displacement of more than 12m people since late February.

As part of its humanitarian response, Goal has set up a base in Lviv, appointed a director to lead Goal’s operations in Ukraine and is recruiting a number of other staff.

Eddie and Annie are anticipating conditions they may encounter on the trip.

On your bike: Eddie and Annie Quinn are going to clock up well over 1,000km in total on their round-Ireland cycle. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“We have planned our start from where we live here in Kildorerry, Co Cork.

"We'll be heading towards Limerick, and then Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Derry, Limavady, Belfast, and down the east coast to Waterford and back to our home in Cork.

"We'll be doing maybe 50km per day for four weeks and expect to cycle well over 1,000lm come rain, wind, or shine.

“We always look for the safest road that we can, but that isn't always possible. There will be roads with fast traffic, rough or hilly terrain, trucks, tractors, cows, and what have you.

"One way or another, we'll raise some money for this great cause. In the end that is what it's all about — to help people in Ukraine whose homes are being destroyed.”

Click on the link to support their fundraising drive — Quinn Spin for Ukraine.