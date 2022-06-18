Two taken to hospital following three-car crash outside Cork City 

The area around the crash site was closed for a time but it has since been cleared and reopened to traffic
The collision occurred on the N28 at Carr's Hill near Carrigaline Co Cork shortly after 4pm. Stock picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 20:06
Steven Heaney

Two people have been hospitalised following a three-car crash just outside Cork City this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the N28 at Carr's Hill near Carrigaline shortly after 4pm.

Emergency services personnel attended the scene a short time later. 

The driver and passenger in one of the cars involved were then taken to hospital for assessment. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

No other injuries were reported.

The area around the crash site was closed for a time but it has since been cleared and reopened to traffic.

