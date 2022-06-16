Cork-based air ambulance called to record 15 road traffic collisions in May

Last month was the busiest ever for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, with the Cork-based service attending the scene of 15 road traffic collisions.

According to the latest available statistics from An Garda Síochána, there have been 80 fatalities reported on Irish roads so far this year - 33 more than were reported over the same period in 2021 and 14 more than were reported in 2019.

There were 39 drivers killed on Irish roads since January 1, along with 17 motorcyclists, 10 vehicle passengers, 12 pedestrians, one cyclist and one e-scooter user.

Ten of these deaths have take place since the start of June.

“The summer is the busiest time of the year for us and we’re already seeing the number of calls increasing," said Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan.

To be tasked to 15 road traffic collisions in one month is concerning and equates to a serious crash every second day.

So far this year, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Air Ambulance has responded to 205 incidents across the country.

It received 48 callouts just last month, up from the 42 it received in April.

Of these incidents, 25% were in Cork, with the remaining taskings relating to emergencies in Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, Waterford, Limerick, Wexford and Carlow.

The service says it airlifted 17 people to hospitals in Cork and Limerick in May.

Fundraiser

The Irish Community Air Ambulance says the "significant number" of incidents it has attended this year, coupled with rising fuel costs, mean it is coming under increasing financial strain.

Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan and RTÉ Broadcaster John Creedon at the HEMS Air Ambulance base in Rathcool, Co. Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

In a bid to raise vital funds, the organisation is encouraging people to host a BBQ or coffee morning in July.

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon joined the air ambulance crew at its Rathcool base for its first 'Brew for the Crew' fundraising event of the summer.

"The Irish Community Air Ambulance has had a huge impact right across the country since the service first launched almost three years ago. However, it’s rural communities in Munster, places that are some distance from the nearest hospital that have benefited most," Mr Creedon said.

"Nobody sets out on their day thinking that they will need the services of the Air Ambulance but we know that life can change in an instant and when trauma strikes, it's vital to know that help is on the way. That’s why this charity service is so important.”

"We’re asking people to use their imaginations for ‘Brew for the Crew’. It can be as simple as having a few friends over for a cuppa, hosting a BBQ or even holding a street party," said the organisation's Head of Community and Donor Engagement, Lorraine Toner.

"It is really easy to register on our website and we will send you a kit with everything you need. Our crews are on duty every single day of the year and this event is about raising a glass or cup to say thank you as well as raising vital funds for our organisation.”

For more information on upcoming fundraisers or to donate visit the Irish Community Air Ambulance website.