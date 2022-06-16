High Court win means Cork woman won't have to 'waste away in a chair anymore'

“It’s going to change Jane's life. She doesn’t have to waste away in a chair anymore.”

Those were the words of a mother whose daughter was catastrophically injured at birth after they have finally won a High Court case for damages against the now-closed private hospital in Cork where she was born 26 years ago.

For 17 hours after Jane Harte's birth on October 8, 1995, a deadly infection went untreated under the care of retired consultant gynecologist Dr Pillany Pillay, at the City General Hospital in Cork city.

By the time she was transferred for emergency care, the baby was struggling to breathe, mottled, and turning blue.

Septic shock and meningitis left Jane, now 26, profoundly disabled with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requiring 24-hour care.

Jane Harte and Olivia Harte with barrister Doireann O'Mahony. Picture: Larry Cummins

When her mother Olivia Harte heard a similar medical negligence case of another family in Cork, she contacted barrister Doireann O'Mahony in 2019 and an investigation of Jane's case began.

During this investigation, independent medical experts found that, had baby Jane been treated with a simple antibiotic in the first 17 hours of her life, she would have been spared all or most of her injuries.

“That was the first time I ever heard or knew that Jane only needed an antibiotic when she was born," Olivia said.

Jane’s dad, Tony Swann, died without ever knowing that. He carried the same burden of guilt and shame over not being able to care for Jane, not being able to meet her needs."

In their High Court battle, which began in May 2020, the defendant, Mr Pillay, now 88, who ran City General Hospital, had applied to have the case dismissed.

He claimed that the delay in taking the case until Ms Harte was in her 20s, would put him at risk of an unfair trial.

However, Justice Marguerite Bolger refused his application because as the plaintiff was operating under a disability, she did not have to prove that the delay in bringing her proceedings was inordinate or excessive.