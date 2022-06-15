Accident blackspot on Kinsale-Innishannon Road to be made safer

The plan involves cutting into around 300 metres of rockface on one side of the road and removing vegetation to allow the road to be widened
Accident blackspot on Kinsale-Innishannon Road to be made safer

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, drew up a report on the proposed work at ‘The Ship Pool’ bends, on the R605 regional road between Innishannon and Kinsale. File photo: Brian Lougheed

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:19
Sean O’Riordan

Plans have been drawn up to make safe notorious bends on a section of a very busy road in Co. Cork, which has been the scene of numerous serious accidents in recent years.

Cork county councillors have approved plans for work to be carried out at ‘The Ship Pool’ bends, on the R605 regional road between Innishannon and Kinsale.

The plan involves cutting into around 300 metres of rockface on one side of the road and removing vegetation to allow the road to be widened, which council engineers say will considerably improve sightlines.

At present, the road is so narrow in places that two HGVs coming from opposite directions find it hard to pass each other and there have been many collisions as a result.

Councillors approved the road upgrade plans after viewing a report on the proposed work submitted to them by council chief executive Tim Lucey. The plans were welcomed in particular by local Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy who regularly travels the road and has witnessed a number of accidents there.

He said after years of campaigning for improved safety there this is great news for road users.

“I have witnessed several very serious accidents at both corners over the years. The works will allow both bends to be widened, which will be particularly welcomed by HGV drivers,” Mr Murphy said.

He said the news will be welcomed by the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which has a major plant at nearby Dunderrow.

Mr Murphy said the company has also been campaigning for several years to get improvements made at Ship Pool because it is on the route used by its supply trucks and a large number of its employees.

“Many years ago I proposed that we should bypass both corners and upgrade the bends with a type of a viewing area overlooking the beautiful Bandon River similar to Ladies View on the Ring of Kerry," Mr Murphy said.

"However, that was not accepted. Anyway, these improvements are more than welcome and I hope work will begin on the project by the end of this year,” he added.

Read More

More than 50 incidents at level crossings this year shows 'worrying' trend

More in this section

Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast Two rescued from 18ft boat after engine failed off Cork coast
Spectacular new art installation brings the world to Cobh  Spectacular new art installation brings the world to Cobh 
Gardaí seek assistance searching for missing Cork teen Gardaí seek assistance searching for missing Cork teen
road safetyPlace: KinsalePlace: InishannonPlace: CorkOrganisation: Eli LillyOrganisation: Cork County Council
<p>The bridge that links the beach with the public car park across the channel that feeds Lissagriffin Lake was partly overturned during the freak tidal surge while members of the public were walking across it and has been closed ever since. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Access restricted to iconic Cork beach during peak summer season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices