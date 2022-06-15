Accident blackspot on Kinsale-Innishannon Road to be made safer

Plans have been drawn up to make safe notorious bends on a section of a very busy road in Co. Cork, which has been the scene of numerous serious accidents in recent years.

Cork county councillors have approved plans for work to be carried out at ‘The Ship Pool’ bends, on the R605 regional road between Innishannon and Kinsale.

The plan involves cutting into around 300 metres of rockface on one side of the road and removing vegetation to allow the road to be widened, which council engineers say will considerably improve sightlines.

At present, the road is so narrow in places that two HGVs coming from opposite directions find it hard to pass each other and there have been many collisions as a result.

Councillors approved the road upgrade plans after viewing a report on the proposed work submitted to them by council chief executive Tim Lucey. The plans were welcomed in particular by local Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy who regularly travels the road and has witnessed a number of accidents there.

He said after years of campaigning for improved safety there this is great news for road users.

“I have witnessed several very serious accidents at both corners over the years. The works will allow both bends to be widened, which will be particularly welcomed by HGV drivers,” Mr Murphy said.

He said the news will be welcomed by the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which has a major plant at nearby Dunderrow.

Mr Murphy said the company has also been campaigning for several years to get improvements made at Ship Pool because it is on the route used by its supply trucks and a large number of its employees.

“Many years ago I proposed that we should bypass both corners and upgrade the bends with a type of a viewing area overlooking the beautiful Bandon River similar to Ladies View on the Ring of Kerry," Mr Murphy said.

"However, that was not accepted. Anyway, these improvements are more than welcome and I hope work will begin on the project by the end of this year,” he added.