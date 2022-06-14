Gardaí seek assistance searching for missing Cork teen

Scott Caulfield, 15, is missing from his home in Gurranabraher
Have you seen Scott Caulfield?

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 18:18
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Scott Caulfield.

Scott, 15, has been missing from Gurranabraher in Co Cork, since Sunday, June 12.

Scott is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be travelling in a white Volkswagen Golf with a 10-C registration.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranbraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

