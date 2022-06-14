Limerick tops trolley figures with 105 patients awaiting beds amid Covid surge

Overall, 529 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this Tuesday
UHL's trolley figures continue to climb as Covid cases surge.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 11:26
Rebecca Laffan

One-hundred-and-five patients are awaiting a bed in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today - the highest number in any hospital nationally.

The figure is up four from yesterday and has increased from 89 on this day last week.

Overall, 529 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today, according to Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Some 425 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 104 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figure comes as Covid-19 case numbers have rapidly increased in recent days, with 453 people currently in hospital nationally with the virus, compared to 180 on May 31.

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are accounting for 42% of cases up to the end of last week, though Covid ICU numbers are currently below 30 daily.

As of last night, UHL is treating the highest number of Covid patients of any hospital in the country at 54.

Today, Cork University Hospital has 95 people on trolleys, followed by Sligo University Hospital and St Vincent’s University Hospital with 40, and University Hospital Galway with 35.

Yesterday, the INMO stated that current overcrowding figures are "completely unacceptable".

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the response by the Health Services Executive and the Health and Safety Authority to the issue was "extremely lacking".

"At this juncture without real focus and input we will have no other option but to discuss industrial action with our members in emergency departments," Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

Critics condemn 'shoddy' conservation work at Limerick's Treaty Stone

