Councillors approve disposal of land to build new Cork primary school

Cork’s city councillors have agreed to dispose of land to the Minister for Education for €2m to facilitate plans for a primary school after slating her department for how it approached the deal.

The disposal of 1.52-hectares of land at Lehenaghmore was one of two land disposals to the minister that were approved at Monday's council meeting, which combined, will boost city coffers by €3.5m. Three hectares at Brooklodge in Glanmire will also be disposed of for €1.5m.

But the Lehanaghmore disposal came out of the blue, several councillors claimed, with many saying they felt forced into making a decision with little or no information.

A report to councillors said the site has been earmarked by the department to provide interim accommodation for the South Lee Educate Together National School (ETNS), which is currently based on the grounds of the CSN College of Further Education on the Tramore Road through a lease between the department and Cork ETB.

The lease is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 academic year and the CSN lands are currently not available for the development of permanent accommodation for the school, which has an enrolment of 28 boys and 31 girls, the meeting was told.

Councillors were told that the school requirement was identified during a demographic demand exercise in 2018 and was announced to serve the Pouladuff area south of the N40 South Ring Road.

But the school is on the CSN site, north of the N40, and does not have good sustainable transport links to the residential areas that it was established to serve.

The Lehenaghmore site, next to the Ashbrook Heights housing estate, is close to the residential areas of its intended catchment area, and a greenway is planned for next to the school site.

Councillors were also told that they had to decide on the matter on Monday and that if they voted against disposal it could not come before them again for six months. Green Party Cllr Colette Finn asked for the decision to be deferred.

“Given the level of uncertainty, I think it would be very unwise to go ahead with this disposal. The fact that we can come back to it in six months I think is very acceptable. It’s not a huge amount of time given the overall scheme of things,” she said.

The deferral was supported publicly by Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran, Independents Paudie Dineen and Mick Finn, Labour’s John Maher and Solidarity Cllr Fiona Ryan.

Fine Gael Cllr Shane O’Callaghan led criticism of the Department of Education for its lack of official engagement with council members and parents on the issue.

He said:

We are being asked to rubberstamp a proposal that until earlier today, we knew nothing about. In my view, that’s not good enough.

Mr Finn cited infrastructural deficits in the area and said it felt as if there was a gun to the head of councillors to make a decision.

Fine Gael Cllr Derry Canty said local councillors knew nothing about the proposal until parents contacted them over the weekend and SF Cllr Eolan Ryng said there is little enthusiasm for the proposal from the school community it's supposed to benefit.

But Fianna Fáil's Terry Shannon said the disposal had been agreed unanimously by members of the finance committee last week and the council’s only role now was to determine whether it is in the council’s interest, or the public interest, to dispose of the land.

“Lehenaghmore is a growing area, it needs facilities, it needs a school. This is only step one in a process that could have many, many steps,” he said.

The site at Lehenaghmore has been earmarked to provide interim accommodation for the South Lee Educate Together National School which had opened in a temporary location at CSN Colaiste Stiofain Naofa in August 2019. Pictured are Principal David Cashman and teacher Ms Ciara Lynch with pupils Isoline, Cora, Mara, Lily, Aisling, Phoenix and Felix on the opening day of the school in 2019. Picture: Larry Cummins

The council’s head of corporate affairs, Paul Moynihan, said councillors were right about infrastructural deficits in the Lehenaghmore area and one of those deficits is in education itself.

He also said the department had indicated in discussions in the previous 24 hours that the patron and school management have not raised concerns in relation to the proposed school site and “any opinions expressed locally are not reflective of the school’s board of management”.

After a near 45-minute debate, councillors voted 18-7 to dispose of the land. Any proposals for the site will have to undergo detailed design and a planning application will be required.