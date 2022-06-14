Tributes paid as Cork’s Noel Collins, Ireland’s longest-serving politician, dies aged 86

Mr Collins has been described as “a lifelong public representative and the embodiment of advocacy”.
Tributes paid as Cork’s Noel Collins, Ireland’s longest-serving politician, dies aged 86

Noel Collins, longest-serving public representative in the State receiving his second Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 09:32
Rebecca Laffan

The longest serving public representative in the State, Cork county councillor Noel Collins has passed away aged 86. 

Mr Collins was first elected to serve the people of Midleton in 1968, a role he held for the 55 years that followed, a regular poll-topper in the area. He was also very well-known for his charity work.

In 2021, Mr Collins became one of the first people in Munster to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. He was a resident of Oak Lodge nursing home in Cloyne, Cork.

An 'old-style' politician, Mr Collins used a typewriter to contact his constituents which had some damage to its keys - often leading him to fill in the blank spaces with a biro.

He also never owned a mobile phone or used social media, an did not drive.

Cork County Mayor, Gillian Coughlan, paid tribute this morning, describing him as “a lifelong public representative and the embodiment of advocacy”.

“A native of Lusk, Co. Dublin, Noel’s early career was that of a social worker, a role and responsibility that would come to define his approach to public office, with a dedication to supporting the marginalised in his community,” Ms Coughlan said.

“After parting ways with Fine Gael in 1969, Noel engaged in each election as an Independent with support from a legion of friends united in admiration for his charitable, political and social work.

“At the 2019 Local Elections, Noel received 2,267 first preference votes, securing a seat on the first count and was so far ahead it took seven further counts before another candidate was deemed elected.” 

She said his fellow council members “affectionately referred to Noel as the father of Cork County Council”.

In 2017, Mr Collins celebrated 50 years of unbroken service as a public representative, and his colleagues “remarked on his unwavering dedication to social justice, his uncanny local knowledge, his support of younger members of Council through sharing his wisdom and experience together with his unorthodox and direct approach to holding clinics in public,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Coughlan mentioned how his lack of phone, internet and car “never stopped him”.

“Noel used a typewriter and written letter to communicate and he did so to great effect, winning the hearts and minds of those he met.

“Despite a raft of changes both here in Ireland and globally throughout his political career, Noel showed just how much could be accomplished with the written word, freedom of speech and commitment to public service.” She concluded: “As Mayor of the County of Cork and on behalf of the Elected Members and staff of Cork County Council, I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to Noel’s family, friends and to the people of East Cork who he so passionately represented. Noel will be forever remembered.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

More in this section

Arts and cultural venue to be developed at Cork's Elizabeth Fort Arts and cultural venue to be developed at Cork's Elizabeth Fort
Response to hospital overcrowding 'extremely lacking' as 101 awaiting beds in UHL Response to hospital overcrowding 'extremely lacking' as 101 awaiting beds in UHL
Five climbers rescued from 'quite precarious' position on Carrauntoohil's Howling Ridge Five climbers rescued from 'quite precarious' position on Carrauntoohil's Howling Ridge
<p>Skellig Michael, as seen from St Finian's Bay in Co Kerry. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Skellig Michael closes to visitors due to a rockfall incident

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices