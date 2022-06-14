Tributes paid as Cork’s Noel Collins, Ireland’s longest-serving politician, dies aged 86

The longest serving public representative in the State, Cork county councillor Noel Collins has passed away aged 86.

Mr Collins was first elected to serve the people of Midleton in 1968, a role he held for the 55 years that followed, a regular poll-topper in the area. He was also very well-known for his charity work.

In 2021, Mr Collins became one of the first people in Munster to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. He was a resident of Oak Lodge nursing home in Cloyne, Cork.

An 'old-style' politician, Mr Collins used a typewriter to contact his constituents which had some damage to its keys - often leading him to fill in the blank spaces with a biro.

He also never owned a mobile phone or used social media, an did not drive.

Cork County Mayor, Gillian Coughlan, paid tribute this morning, describing him as “a lifelong public representative and the embodiment of advocacy”.

“A native of Lusk, Co. Dublin, Noel’s early career was that of a social worker, a role and responsibility that would come to define his approach to public office, with a dedication to supporting the marginalised in his community,” Ms Coughlan said.

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Cllr Noel Collins.



My late father and I both served with him on Cork County Council. A real testament to his longevity. A true representative of his people and a nice and decent person. — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) June 13, 2022

“After parting ways with Fine Gael in 1969, Noel engaged in each election as an Independent with support from a legion of friends united in admiration for his charitable, political and social work.

“At the 2019 Local Elections, Noel received 2,267 first preference votes, securing a seat on the first count and was so far ahead it took seven further counts before another candidate was deemed elected.”

She said his fellow council members “affectionately referred to Noel as the father of Cork County Council”.

In 2017, Mr Collins celebrated 50 years of unbroken service as a public representative, and his colleagues “remarked on his unwavering dedication to social justice, his uncanny local knowledge, his support of younger members of Council through sharing his wisdom and experience together with his unorthodox and direct approach to holding clinics in public,” the Mayor said.

V sad news today on the passing of Cllr. Noel Collins. He was a diligent public representative, a wonderful person and a rogue. A pleasure to have known him and to have worked with him over his long term. Rest in peace — Senator Jerry Buttimer (@jerrybuttimer) June 14, 2022

Mayor Coughlan mentioned how his lack of phone, internet and car “never stopped him”.

“Noel used a typewriter and written letter to communicate and he did so to great effect, winning the hearts and minds of those he met.

“Despite a raft of changes both here in Ireland and globally throughout his political career, Noel showed just how much could be accomplished with the written word, freedom of speech and commitment to public service.” She concluded: “As Mayor of the County of Cork and on behalf of the Elected Members and staff of Cork County Council, I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to Noel’s family, friends and to the people of East Cork who he so passionately represented. Noel will be forever remembered.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”