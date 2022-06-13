Temperatures to reach 26C in parts of Munster before weekend

Parts of Munster are set for a significantly warmer end to the week, according to Met Éireann.

Showers which have dominated most of the south for the past week or so are expected to gradually clear in the coming days, giving way to sunny weather and top temperatures of 26C in spots.

Today will start out cloudy in most areas, with bright sunshine forecast for the southeast of the country and temperatures of 18C.

Staying dry tonight in most areas with temperatures of 5C to 10C, giving way to early-morning fog and mist in some places tomorrow.

“On Tuesday, most of the country will be dry with the best of the bright or hazy sunny spells in Leinster and east Munster,” said the national forecaster, adding that highest temperatures of 19Cs can be expected.

Lifeguard David O'Connor keeping a lookout for danger at the seaside resort of Redbarn, Youghal.

Continuing dry on Wednesday “with the best of bright or sunny spells in Munster and Leinster”as the mercury creeps up to 21C, warmest in the southeast.

Thursday “will be warm and mainly dry with some sunshine in the east and south” with temperatures of 22C.

Friday will be slightly drizzly as rain moves over the southeast, though temperatures will range from 20C to 26C in Leinster and Munster.

West Munster and the rest of the country will see slightly cooler temperatures of 15C to 19C.

“Current indications suggest that Saturday will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and some passing light shower,” said Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 21C can be expected this weekend, with overall dry weather.