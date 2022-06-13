Domestic and sexual violence service for women in north and east Cork received 2,000 calls 

More than 2,000 calls were received by a domestic and sexual violence service for women in north and east Cork last year.

YANA, the East Cork Domestic and Sexual Violence Project, released the figures ahead of an open day on Tuesday which aims to dispel the myths around sexual and domestic abuse.

Sexual violence worker with YANA, Jenn Murphy, said the theme of the open day is 'Myths Vs Lived Experiences.' She said that in 2021, 2,187 calls were received by the organisation’s helpline, while there were 670 face-to-face appointments.

Ms Murphy said there has been a big increase in the volumes of contacts being handled by the service, adding: “That will continue to grow. It is busy so far this year.”

She said one of the myths that will be tackled at the event is the belief that if a person had been subjected to an attack, they would immediately have reported it instead of waiting.

She said: “There is the belief that if something that bad had happened, you would have reported it straightaway. We consider the barriers to reporting and the barriers to leaving and all of that.”

She added: “People also have so much shame and guilt and they are fearful of reprisals and of the perpetrator or sometimes, they may not want their family member, or their friend, or their significant other, to be prosecuted. A lot of people may have a distrust of the legal system, they may have already experienced additional trauma by starting those initial steps to apply for orders for example.”

She continued: “Proceeding with criminal proceedings is sometimes going to be too insurmountable for them and that is going to be another barrier.”

“There are so many myths to tackle that we picked around 10 or so. There are so many various reasons why people are resistant to disclose abuse of any kind.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman told Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan that the Government is conscious of the risk of poverty facing those fleeing domestic violence situations. He said the Programme for Government contains a commitment to investigate the provision of paid leave and social protection provision to victims of domestic violence.

He added: “I have met with a number of employer representative bodies in relation to the domestic violence leave, as well as the upcoming Work Life Balance Bill, including IBEC, Chambers Ireland and ICTU. Some of the issues that have arisen with the groups has been the need for support for employers implementing such leave, as well as the need for flexibility in terms of people taking up the leave, and the documentation that would be required to support an application for domestic violence leave.”

A report is being completed on the issue and will be brought to the Government shortly, he said.

He added: “The report will include recommendations on how best to support employees experiencing domestic abuse, including proposals for the introduction of domestic violence leave. I intend to progress this leave as part of the Work Life Balance Bill.”