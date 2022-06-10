Appeal for witnesses as 80-year-old dies in Cork crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward
A stock Garda road closed sign.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 17:53
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old man died in a car crash in Bandon, Co Cork today just after midday. 

The fatal two car collision occurred on the R585, Dunmanway Road and the elderly man, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead shortly after Gardaí and Emergency Services arrived. 

A garda spokesperson said that no other occupants involved in the crash required hospital treatment. 

The road where the crash took place is currently closed as forensic investigators are at the scene. 

"The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local Coroner has been notified. The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," the spokesperson added. 

