Son of Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara, charged with assault at farmers mart

Gary McNamara is also charged with a breach of the peace at Ennis Mart in August last year
Gary McNamara’s family connection to Dolores (pictured), who won a then-record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to during the brief procedural hearing into the case. File picture

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 19:23
Gordon Deegan

A farmer son of Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara, is facing an assault charge arising from an alleged incident at Ennis Mart last August.

At Ennis District Court, Gary McNamara (43) of Ruan Manor, Ruan, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, is facing the minor assault charge and a separate breach of the peace charge from Ennis Mart on August 17 last. A native of Limerick, Mr McNamnara farms a substantial landholding in east Clare.

In the case, Mr McNamara is accused of the assault of Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17 last year contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

Mr McNamara is also facing a separate summons of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act at the same location on the same date.

Solicitor for Mr McNamara, Daragh Hassett, told Judge Mary Larkin that the case is not suitable for legal aid when asked by Judge Larkin about the issue of legal aid for the case.

Mr Hassett requested that gardaí provide disclosure of documentation in the case and this would usually include any witness statements that may be available concerning the alleged incident.

Gary McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then-record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to during the brief procedural hearing into the case.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that the Gardaí would provide disclosure and stated that the case could be adjourned to September 14, when Mr Hassett will be able to tell the court as to whether Mr McNamara will be either contesting the case or pleading guilty.

Farming background

Mr McNamara has been farming land in east Clare for a number of years and in 2016 secured planning permission from Clare County Council for animal housing, feed and slurry storage facilities at Islandcosgry, Ogonnelloe, Killaloe.

Documents lodged with the council application stated that Mr McNamara is a beef farmer with about 100 bovine livestock units on 220 acres of "eligible agricultural land” at Tinerana Farm.

The purpose of the proposed development was to accommodate cattle stocked on Mr McNamara’s holding over the winter period and to provide suitable storage facilities for fodder, animal waste and farm equipment required for conventional and modern livestock farming.

The documents stated that the scale of the farmyard proposal was consistent with his farming activity, number of animals and type stocked.

A court previously heard in 2016 that Mr McNamara was left nursing a €128,778 bill after thieves ‘gutted’ his east Clare lakeside mansion of all its antique chandeliers, light fittings, brass items and copper piping. Ennis Circuit Court heard the plunder from the burglary of Tinerana House was sold for a paltry €1,355 to a Limerick city-based recycling firm.

Det. Sgt Oliver Nevin told the court six years ago that the value of the items stolen from the home was around €10,000 but the vast amount of the €128,778 cost from the burglary arose from the damage caused to Tinerana House in removing the fittings from ceilings, floors and bathrooms.

Mr McNamara and his wife, Michelle, purchased the lakeside mansion from a consortium for €1.46 million at the end of January 2013.

It is understood that the McNamaras paid an additional €2m for 270 acres of surrounding lands in the estate on the shores of Lough Derg which includes 2.3km of frontage onto the lake. Det. Nevin said that the home was not insured as there was no one living in the 19th-century, 16-bedroom home at the time.

In June 2016, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a two-and-a-half-year jail term on Jeffrey Lee who participated in the theft.

Mr Lee (51) with a then-address of Cosgrove Park, Moyross, Limerick had pleaded guilty to entering Tinerana House, the property of Gary McNamara as a trespasser and committing theft on dates between August 17 and September 14, 2013.

#CourtsPlace: EnnisPlace: LimerickPerson: Dolores McNamaraPerson: Gary McNamara
