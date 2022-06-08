‘No-go areas in city’: Cork councillor calls for more garda patrols amid latest brawl

Parts of Cork city centre have become “no-go areas” a city councillor has claimed after a daytime brawl spilled over into traffic on Cork’s main street.

Independent Cllr Ken O'Flynn called for more high visibility garda patrols in the city centre after the second such violent incident on a main city centre street in just over two weeks.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, branded those involved in this latest fight on St Patrick's St on Monday as “thugs”.

He said he has raised the matter directly with senior gardaí, who are said to be following a definite line of enquiry.

“These are absolutely disgraceful scenes. This is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination,” Mr Kelleher said.

Footage of the latest fight was recorded on St Patrick’s St at around 6pm on Monday.

It involved two men who were part of a larger group of people standing outside the Savoy centre, close to where a homeless volunteer group had set up a feeding station.

One man can be seen punching and kicking another, before that man retaliates with several punches and kicks.

The brawl then spills out onto the street, where one of the men throws the other on to the bonnet of a passing car.

Mr Kelleher said this incident coming so soon after a similar brawl on MacCurtain St last month "does not paint a good picture of the city".

“This is not how we want to present our city - thugs effectively fighting each other on the streets,” he said.

“I have liaised with gardaí and they are reviewing the footage which is circulating on social media.

"The perpetrators are clearly identifiable in the footage and the gardaí are pursuing a definite line of enquiry.

“These individuals need to be brought before the courts and prosecuted to the full rigours of the law.”

Picture Denis Minihane.

Cllr O’Flynn said despite claims that Cork has never had more gardaí, there is a distinct lack of a visible garda presence on the city's streets.

“I was in the city centre myself on Friday night and didn’t see a single garda,” he said.

“I have also witnessed day-time drug dealing in city centre, on Caroline St, on Paul St and on Tuckey St.

“We are told that we have more gardaí but we don’t seem to see them.”

Meanwhile, in Limerick, gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman, in her early 20s. was punched repeatedly in the face by a man between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, May 29 on O’Connell Street.

The victim was brought to hospital and treated for a suspected broken nose and other facial injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage from the area at that time should contact gardaí on 061-212400.