Cork University Hospital warns of delays due to 'exceptionally busy' emergency department

A CUH spokesperson urged patients to explore other treatment options before attending its emergency department
50 patients were waiting on trolleys at Cork University Hospital's emergency department this morning. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 17:04
Steven Heaney

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is warning people of significant delays at its emergency department (ED) due to a surge in presentations.

A spokesperson said the hospital's ED has been "exceptionally busy" for a number of days as a result of "a large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission."

"It is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED," the spokesperson said.

The public has been advised to contact their local GP or South Doc prior to attending the emergency department "if their needs are not urgent", and to consider attending the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the local injuries unit Bantry General Hospital or the local injuries unit in Mallow.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue," the spokesperson added.

"Hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time."

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 498 patients without beds at Irish hospitals this morning - 395 in emergency departments and 103 in other hospital wards.

CUH recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys with 50, all of whom were waiting at the emergency department.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients without a bed with 89 - 50 in its emergency department and 39 elsewhere in the hospital.

Varied visitor restrictions in Cork hospitals causing major confusion

