Baltimore RNLI rescue four people on a yacht that got into difficulty off west Cork coast

Four people aboard a yacht that got into difficulty off the west Cork coast were rescued by the Baltimore RNLI in a nine-hour callout.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, saw RNLI crew members provide assistance to a yacht that encountered difficulties 52 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just before 1pm, following requests from the Irish Coast Guard and the UK Coastguard to go to the assistance of a 36-foot motor yacht.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the stricken vessel at 3.22pm when Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualties.

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and the lifeboat and casualty vessel then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour at 3.30pm, the nearest safe and suitable port. The casualty vessel was secured at the pontoon at 10.14 pm.

The lifeboat then returned to the station, arriving at 10.25pm.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "It was a long callout for our volunteer lifeboat crew who spent over nine hours at sea, but the occupants of the yacht did the right thing in requesting assistance.

"We wish them well with the rest of their journey. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

There were six volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Pat Collins, David Ryan, Colin Whooley and Jim Griffiths.

Baltimore RNLI said conditions at sea during the call were choppy with an easterly force 3-4 wind, a 1.1m sea swell and good visibility.