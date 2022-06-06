Baltimore RNLI rescue four people on a yacht that got into difficulty off west Cork coast

The yacht encountered difficulties 52 miles off the Baltimore coast where it was eventually towed to
Baltimore RNLI rescue four people on a yacht that got into difficulty off west Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with four people onboard that got into difficulty 52 miles off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork, yesterday.

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 12:00
Caitlín Griffin

Four people aboard a yacht that got into difficulty off the west Cork coast were rescued by the Baltimore RNLI in a nine-hour callout.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, saw RNLI crew members provide assistance to a yacht that encountered difficulties 52 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just before 1pm, following requests from the Irish Coast Guard and the UK Coastguard to go to the assistance of a 36-foot motor yacht.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the stricken vessel at 3.22pm when Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualties.

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and the lifeboat and casualty vessel then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour at 3.30pm, the nearest safe and suitable port. The casualty vessel was secured at the pontoon at 10.14 pm. 

The lifeboat then returned to the station, arriving at 10.25pm.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "It was a long callout for our volunteer lifeboat crew who spent over nine hours at sea, but the occupants of the yacht did the right thing in requesting assistance. 

"We wish them well with the rest of their journey. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

There were six volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Pat Collins, David Ryan, Colin Whooley and Jim Griffiths. 

Baltimore RNLI said conditions at sea during the call were choppy with an easterly force 3-4 wind, a 1.1m sea swell and good visibility.

More in this section

Varied visitor restrictions in Cork hospitals causing major confusion Varied visitor restrictions in Cork hospitals causing major confusion
Watch: Running with doctor who saved her 'emotional' for Olivia, left for dead during 2016 training Watch: Running with doctor who saved her 'emotional' for Olivia, left for dead during 2016 training
Homeless situation 'spiralling to new levels' as Limerick families are given cash to find emergency beds Homeless situation 'spiralling to new levels' as Limerick families are given cash to find emergency beds
<p>Ballyneety, Co Limerick. Picture: Google maps</p>

Man, 20s, dies in Limerick crash as RSA urges drivers to slow down this Bank Holiday

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices