First-of-its-kind AI programme for schools set to  rolled out nationwide 

An artificial intelligence (AI) programme is to be introduced in more schools following its successful debut in schools including Boherbue Comprehensive in North Cork.

Twenty-five Transition Year students in Boherbue Comprehensive School took part in the programme to learn about machine learning and AI.

The first-of-its-kind programme involved a full immersive experience into the technologies behind self-driving cars and manufacturing robots, with students learning about jobs of the future.

Boherbue Comprehensive School principal Vera Leader said the programme "has opened our students’ eyes even more to the possibilities for artificial intelligence and machine learning”.

“It has also challenged students in their thinking about what to study in 5th and 6th year and whether they should consider studying STEM subjects in college – this wouldn’t have happened without the programme.”

Student Charlotte Murphy described the programme as “a great experience”, adding that it gave her “a fresh perspective on the digital area and the relevance of STEM courses to the future world of technology”.

“The insights and experience gained during the programme were invaluable.”

With the support of Huawei Ireland, the programme was developed by Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning (ML-Labs) based in University College Dublin (UCD) and Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

100 schools take part

Boherbue was one of 100 schools to take part in the pilot programme, which contains lesson plans, presentations, videos, classwork, homework and solutions for teachers.

Code and accompanying instructional materials are provided to introduce various machine learning algorithms if the teacher desires a more technical approach, with minimal setup, no specific software requirements, and no cost to participate.

Classes can also be adapted by teachers to support diverse student groups, and the course authors recognize that for some students this might be their first-time exploring issues relating to algorithms and data.

Students who successfully complete the course receive a Certificate of Completion from the TU Dublin research group.

Michael Moynihan, TD for Cork North-West, said: “This course’s approach has helped students gain great insight into how AI actually works, to demystify and remove barriers to more advanced learning, and to emphasize the important roles of ethics and bias in AI.”

Speaking about the expansion of the programme, Huawei Ireland head of PR Luke McDonnell said the programme “has been specifically and carefully designed and developed with a TY audience in mind which had made it very accessible”.