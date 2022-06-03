Long-awaited east Cork school campus gets go-ahead for construction

A much-needed and long-awaited three-school campus project, which includes a post-primary school for up to 1,000 students, in East Cork has been given the green light for construction to begin.

The Department of Education has confirmed that the letters of acceptance were issued this week to contractors' tenders for the Carrigtwohill School Campus project. This clears the way for construction to commence on the three-school building project on Station Road, which will bring together Carrigtwohill Community College, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Scoil Chliodhna CNS to the same campus.