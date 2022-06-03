Long-awaited east Cork school campus gets go-ahead for construction

Announced in 2012 as a 'rapid build', the project suffered a series of delays due to unsuccessful planning applications
Long-awaited east Cork school campus gets go-ahead for construction

The way has been cleared for construction on the three-school building project on Station Road, which will bring together Carrigtwohill Community College, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Scoil Chliodhna CNS to the same campus. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 17:35
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A much-needed and long-awaited three-school campus project, which includes a post-primary school for up to 1,000 students, in East Cork has been given the green light for construction to begin.

The Department of Education has confirmed that the letters of acceptance were issued this week to contractors' tenders for the Carrigtwohill School Campus project. This clears the way for construction to commence on the three-school building project on Station Road, which will bring together Carrigtwohill Community College, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Scoil Chliodhna CNS to the same campus. 

Announced in 2012 as a 'rapid build', the project suffered a series of delays due to unsuccessful planning applications. In 2020, the project was granted planning permission by Cork County Council subject to certain conditions. 

When completed, the campus will cater for up to 1,000 post-primary students. Currently, around 600 students attend the community college, which is housed in temporary accommodation. 

The Carrigtwohill School Campus project also includes the construction of two new 24-classroom buildings for Scoil Mhuire Naofa, which caters for boys, and the co-ed Scoil Chliodhna, as well as special education bases in each school. The plans will also include PE halls, support teaching spaces, and secure play areas.

The project has been described as "one of the biggest school projects in the history of the State" by James O'Connor, Fianna Fáil TD for East Cork. “We all have been awaiting this news and construction must get underway as a matter of urgency."  

“I am glad that the contractors have accepted the tender and I am looking forward to seeing this project progress. These new schools will go a long way to alleviate the shortage of school places in East Cork, especially at the post-primary level.”

Carrigtwohill, and East Cork in general, have seen a significant population increase in recent years, which has added to the demand for school places.  Parents have long called for progress on the project, with the Carrigtwohill school campus parents' association organising protest marches.

Read More

Cork school unveils €16m plan to triple its size on North Mon campus

More in this section

Cork school unveils €16m plan to triple its size on North Mon campus Cork school unveils €16m plan to triple its size on North Mon campus
Garda Man, 60s, killed in Cork crash
Tributes paid to Tipperary man who died on Carrauntoohill in Kerry Tributes paid to Tipperary man who died on Carrauntoohill in Kerry
Carrigtwohill School CampusPlace: CarrigtwohillOrganisation: Department of Education
<p>Clarissa McCarthy was drowned by her father who then killed himself in West Cork.</p>

Clarissa McCarthy’s remains exhumed from grave in West Cork 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

  • 5
  • 15
  • 20
  • 37
  • 41
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices