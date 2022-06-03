Long-awaited east Cork school campus gets go-ahead for construction

A much-needed and long-awaited three-school campus project, which includes a post-primary school for up to 1,000 students, in East Cork has been given the green light for construction to begin.
The Department of Education has confirmed that the letters of acceptance were issued this week to contractors' tenders for the Carrigtwohill School Campus project. This clears the way for construction to commence on the three-school building project on Station Road, which will bring together Carrigtwohill Community College, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Scoil Chliodhna CNS to the same campus.
Announced in 2012 as a 'rapid build', the project suffered a series of delays due to unsuccessful planning applications. In 2020, the project was granted planning permission by Cork County Council subject to certain conditions.
When completed, the campus will cater for up to 1,000 post-primary students. Currently, around 600 students attend the community college, which is housed in temporary accommodation.
The Carrigtwohill School Campus project also includes the construction of two new 24-classroom buildings for Scoil Mhuire Naofa, which caters for boys, and the co-ed Scoil Chliodhna, as well as special education bases in each school. The plans will also include PE halls, support teaching spaces, and secure play areas.
The project has been described as "one of the biggest school projects in the history of the State" by James O'Connor, Fianna Fáil TD for East Cork. “We all have been awaiting this news and construction must get underway as a matter of urgency."
“I am glad that the contractors have accepted the tender and I am looking forward to seeing this project progress. These new schools will go a long way to alleviate the shortage of school places in East Cork, especially at the post-primary level.”
Carrigtwohill, and East Cork in general, have seen a significant population increase in recent years, which has added to the demand for school places. Parents have long called for progress on the project, with the Carrigtwohill school campus parents' association organising protest marches.