Tusla and HSE cover vacancy in Cork facility for sexually abused children

Tusla and the HSE have stepped in to cover a key vacancy at the Cork-based facility which provides medical forensics for children who have been sexually abused.

They have done so after it emerged a child from the South East had to be taken to Galway for treatment.

The Irish Examiner understands that due to the vacancy at the level of Clinical Nurse Manager at the Family Centre in St Finbarr's, one child had to instead be treated at the Barnahus facility in Galway.

While it is understood it is the only case in which additional travel was required to provide treatment, Tusla said it had agreed with the HSE to provide cover for the position.

A spokesperson for Tusla said: "While the overall medical forensics service provision at the Family Centre in St. Finbarr’s, including the consultant position, is provided by the HSE, Tusla does provide for certain aspects of the service, including the Clinical Nurse Manager.

"Due to a retirement in February 2022, there is a vacancy within the Tusla-provided nurse position, however, there is an agreement with the HSE to cover this position until the position is filled on a permanent basis."

The Cork Barnahus facility has been earmarked for progression by Tusla in its most recent strategic plan and will provide for an enhanced service.

Tusla said: "While it is generally preferable for children/young people who have experienced abuse to be seen at their nearest Sexual Assault Treatment Unit, situations can arise as you have described in your query, such as fluctuations with capacity, which mean that children/young people may have to travel to access a timely and appropriate service."