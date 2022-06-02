Seven-year-old Cork boy 'doing well' after bone marrow transplant op in UK

The family of a seven-year-old Cork boy say he is "doing well" in a Newcastle hospital following a bone marrow transplant in his battle against an extremely rare illness.

Shay McInerney, from Youghal is being treated at the city's Royal Victoria hospital for XLP1, an X-linked lymphoproliferative condition.

Almost exclusive to males and with a one per million occurrence, the illness relates to gene changes on the X chromosome, which renders the victim susceptible to various sicknesses, including lymphoma, while attacking the immune system.

The requisite stem cell/bone marrow transplant treatment is currently unavailable at paediatric level in Ireland.

Shay was administered four different chemotherapy types in a series of twice-daily treatments prior to his transplant, which in itself was conducted over two sessions in one day.

"He was quite sick afterwards, as expected, but throughout his ordeal Shay's spirit has been amazing", says family member Terri Fitzgerald. "He has stayed optimistic and resolute throughout".

Days after his treatment, "he is doing well and our fingers are crossed for his ongoing progress", says Terri.

Donor testing within families only extends to parents and Shay's transplant was ultimately enabled when an anonymous donor provided a perfect match.

"We were unaware that people can donate bone marrow similarly to donating blood and I'd urge people to consider it", Ms Fitzgerald said.

"We hope one day the donor comes forward because we so much want to thank them".

Shay McInerney with his sister Róisín and parents Steve and Deborah

Since Shay's diagnosis last Christmas, his parents Deborah and Steve have suspended their jobs as hairdresser and animal carer respectively.

They will remain in Newcastle through Shay's recovery of six months, while his teenage sister Róisín stays in Youghal.

With the medical expenses already covered, over €50,000 raised through a 'Shine 4 Shay' GoFund Me campaign and many community events, will finance safe accommodation close to the hospital

"They have modest hotel space with a kitchenette, but it's private and gives peace of mind", Ms Fitzgerald said.

"With Shay's immune system decimated, a pristine environment is crucial and we can't thank people's amazing generosity for making this possible.

"The fund will close shortly, with any surplus money donated to another charity", she added.

Meanwhile, a group of 15 Youghal musicians have released a cover version of Coldplay's Yellow in tribute to Shay.

It can be viewed on the Youghalonline YouTube channel and on the Shine4Shay Facebook page, along with details of Shay's progress.