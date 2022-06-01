Development of nearly 300 homes just outside Mallow gets planning permission

Planning permission has been granted for almost 300 new homes on the outskirts of Mallow.

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans by property developer, Reside Capital, for a major new housing development at Annabella, around 1.3km on the west side of Mallow, of 185 houses and 114 apartments under the fast-track planning process for strategic housing developments.

The development on a nine-hectare site, which will be constructed over three phases, also provides for a creche, seven neighbourhood play areas, a multi-use games area, “kickabout” areas and an amenity walkway.

The houses consist of a mix of two-, three- and four-bed, semi-detached, townhouse and terraced units. The apartments will be contained in two four-storey buildings.

An Bord Pleanála said it was satisfied that there was no real likelihood of the proposed development having significant effects on the environment. The board also said it considered that the new housing project would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of neighbouring properties.

It also found the development acceptable in terms of urban design, height, convenience and traffic and pedestrian safety.

Conditions

However, the board imposed a number of conditions on the grant of planning permission including a requirement for improvements to footpaths and roads to Kennel Hill Road and Annabella Park Road to be completed before any housing units could be occupied.

It has also required Reside Capital to provide a piece of public art for the site “in the interest of place-making and visual amenity”.

A planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the provision of fewer car park spaces than required by official standards was justified as it was located within 500 metres of Mallow train station which would support a greater use of sustainable transport. The developer is providing a total of 487 car park spaces, although normal standards would require 520 for the size of the development.

Concern was raised by a number of observers, including several local residents’ associations, that the surrounding road network was already at capacity. The design and layout of the development was also criticised as being out of character with the area. Some objectors also claimed there were insufficient school spaces in the area.

Cork County Council recommended approval for the development subject to a number of conditions being imposed to address the concern of council planners.