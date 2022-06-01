Eleven crew members escape fishing vessel on fire off Mizen Head coast

Eleven crew members of a fishing vessel which caught fire off Mizen Head have been evacuated.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am this morning when the fishing vessel was reported to be in difficulty approximately 60 miles southwest of Mizen Head.

It was reported that the vessel was taking on water and had lost propulsion.

Valentia Coastguard responded in a coordinated rescue, despatching Rescue 115 to the scene which was also attended by Air Corps Casa.

As of 11.45am, the crew members had abandoned the vessel, which had caught fire, and boarded another fishing vessel.

R116 is currently on standby in Cork Airport, while the Naval ship LÉ Samuel Beckett is also on the scene.