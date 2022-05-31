Limerick and Cork worst hit as 8,680 patients without a hospital bed in May

Cork and Limerick were found to have been the worst-hit hospitals for overcrowding in the month of May, according to new figures.

More than 8,680 patients were without a bed in hospitals this month according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) TrolleyWatch data.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had the highest number of patients without a bed this month with 1,823 patients, followed by Cork University Hospital with 898 patients.

761 people in Sligo/Galway University Hospital were without a bed, while St Luke's in Kilkenny and St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin had 637 and 509 patients without a trolley respectively.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said May is normally a time where hospital staff notice pressure easing, however this month showed no reprieve.

Nurses in UHL are reporting that they are under tremendous pressure and are completely overwhelmed by the conditions they are working, she said.

"Nurses right across the country are reporting high levels of burnout.

“The HSE Emergency Taskforce should convene in Limerick, so all members can see first-hand the suboptimal conditions that healthcare staff are working in and make recommendations on improving conditions in the country’s most overcrowded Emergency Department," Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelley has been urged to "make good" on his proposed expert review of UHL as "it has been over a month since he announced a review would take place," the union said.

According to the INMO, no terms of reference have been published or meetings have been scheduled with the union as of yet.

“Nurses and other healthcare staff cannot be expected to sustain this type of pressure all throughout the summer. If the Government and HSE are serious about retaining those who already work in the health service, meaningful action must be taken to ensure safe care conditions for both patients and staff. No nurse wants to have to care for patients in sub-optimal conditions.

“It is time for the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce to urgently reconvene to discuss overcrowding and realistic solutions to same on a hospital-by-hospital basis," she said.

In relation to overcrowding in the emergency department of UHL, the HSE has said "work is progressing" on this matter.

"HSE specialists in ED management are working on the ED Improvement Programme around the country, including at UHL.

"Members of the UL Hospitals Group Executive met with the HSE specialist team on Friday, May 13, regarding integrated care and patient flow in the Mid West.

"They discussed a long-term and a short-term plan, which will be a collaborative piece of work between the HSE specialists, UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. Work is progressing in this regard," it said.