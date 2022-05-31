Cork Freemasons building will open to public more after extension approval

The Freemasons plan to open their historic Cork City centre building to the public more often after being to facilitate improved access.

David J Butler, the society’s provincial librarian and archivist in Munster, confirmed the plan following Monday’s vote by city councillors to approve a material contravention of the city development plan to facilitate the construction of a four-storey extension to the rear of the Tuckey St building, on a portion of Bishop Lucey Park, to accommodate a staircase and lift that will improve fire safety and universal access.

Seven councillors voted against the proposal, citing concerns about the loss of public open space.

But Mr Butler said: “We are heartened that all main parties voted together, with like-minded independents and are disappointed that not everyone saw the light. This is an investment of our money in our building.”

He dismissed suggestions they are a secretive society and said the building at 27 Tuckey Street has, since 2008, been used by non-masonic groups up to 15 times annually, for events like heritage day, culture night, the choral festival, academic visits, and tours by heritage and active retired groups.

But he said lack of universal access to the 1760s' building has always hampered the Freemasons’ ability to open their building to the public more.

Monday’s vote will now allow the building to be used for more cultural and educational uses, for civic purposes, and for more charitable benefit evenings and musical events.

“There is a hunger for more of that. The city is pushing an open door,” he said.

'Retrograde step'

However, plant scientist Dr Eoin Lettice described the vote to allow a "private organisation" to build on public green space during a climate emergency and a biodiversity crisis, as “a completely retrograde step”, and one which sets “an unwelcome precedent”.

“The argument has been made that this is a relatively small proportion of the existing park. The truth is we cannot afford to lose any green space in our city centre.

“Based on World Health Organization recommendations, 79% of Cork City residents already do not have the basic requirements for access to green space."

“This lack of green space has real implications for quality of life, mental and physical health, mortality and life expectancy. Public green space is also unevenly and inequitably distributed in Cork and other similar cities with city centres suffering from low availability of green space."

There are about 440 Freemasons in province of Munster, which covers Cork City and county, and Kerry. About 240 are based across the seven lodges in Cork City and suburbs, with the remaining members distributed across the masonic halls in Youghal, Cobh, Bandon Kinsale, Skibbereen and Kenmare.