Elderly dementia patient went missing from Limerick hospital for two hours

University Hospital Limerick has come under fire after it emerged that an elderly patient who suffers from dementia went missing.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and was found to be missing on Monday morning.

She was located by Gardaí around two hours after she had left the hospital.

The distressed family has questioned how no one noticed the woman exiting her ward, the hospital building, or the hospital grounds.

They contacted Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan about the incident and he said that other families have subsequently reached out with similar stories about loved ones who were cared for at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Mr Quinlivan said that the catastrophic failures at the hospital cannot be allowed to continue.

"Frontline staff at the hospital can only do so much but they are burned out and lacking capacity," he said.

"Indeed, figures provided to me by UL Hospital Group showed that they are short 68 non-consultant hospital doctors and at least 200-bed spaces."

The Limerick TD called on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to step up and address the issues around capacity, staffing and management at the hospital.

Patients 'deserve so much better'

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that staff at UHL feel as though they are in "Groundhog Day" as the crisis situation is becoming normalised.

Mary Fogarty, INMO assistant director of industrial relations said staff are facing persistent overcrowding and feel unable to provide appropriate care to all admitted patients.

The issue is sparking safety concerns for both staff and patients alike.

Staff members are also reporting significant work-related stress due to their working conditions. They are exhausted, overwhelmed, and burnt out, the INMO said.

In addition to the difficult working conditions presented by overcrowding, staff must also face public dissatisfaction and impatience with the hospital.

"The situation in UHL has been allowed to fester for far too long. We need to see real, meaningful short, medium, and long-term action," said Ms Fogarty.

"Patients, nurses, midwives, and the wider hospital community deserve so much better.”

University Hospital Limerick has been contacted for comment.