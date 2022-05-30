Burst pipe causes road to collapse on the border of Limerick and Clare

Three crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue in the city attended the incident
Serious Traffic disruption on Corbally Road at Shannon Banks following road collapse. Picture: ClareCoCo/Twitter

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 22:16
Caitlín Griffin

Drivers in Limerick and Clare have been advised to use alternative routes this evening as Corbally Road at the Shannon Banks has collapsed.

Due to a burst water main, the R463 is currently closed to all traffic.

Three crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue in the city attended the incident after being alerted just after 8.30pm, Monday evening.

Emergency services are working to resolve the difficulties.

Irish Water is currently on the scene and the crew are assessing the damage.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe who is at the scene said the burst pipe has "dramatically lifted the road."

Mr Crowe added that it is "very unlikely" there will be a significant repair tonight with people expecting the road to remain closed in the morning.

“The road here is in a very poor state, the Council have arrived on the scene, as have Irish Water, so expect a closure in the morning as works get underway," he said.

Irish Water fails to make west Clare drinking water safe  

