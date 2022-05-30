A quarter of all patients waiting on trolleys are in University Hospital Limerick

Persistent overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick is making staff feel like it is "Groundhog Day" with constant fears for patient safety, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned.

On Monday, the hospital had the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country.

According to the INMO figures, there were 118 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), followed by 47 patients at Cork University Hospital, and 46 at Sligo University Hospital.

UHL accounted for over 25% of the total number of patients on trolleys across the country. Over the course of this month, the hospital has seen more than 1,728 patients waiting for a bed.

Over the weekend, patients — many of whom were over 75 years old — were waiting up to 14 hours to be admitted.

The INMO has criticised the lack of action taken by the HSE to address the problem, which consistently sees UHL with the highest number of patients forced to wait on trolleys.

"We have had 7,932 patients so far on trolleys in UHL since the beginning of January with little action from the HSE except the commissioning of an expert review into the hospital, which has yet to commence," said Mary Fogarty, INMO assistant director of industrial relations.

"This means very little to the nurses on the ground who are at the end of their tether."

Groundhog Day

Staff feel like it is Groundhog Day as they face persistent overcrowding and the inability to provide appropriate care to all admitted patients, said Ms Fogarty.

She said the persistent overcrowding problem is sparking safety concerns for both staff and patients alike.

A recent fire safety report carried out by the Health and Safety Authority said there should be no trolley parking in areas of the emergency department. Staff have reported that this is not being adhered to.

Staff members are also reporting significant work-related stress due to their working conditions. They are exhausted, overwhelmed, and burnt out, the INMO said.

In addition to the difficult working conditions presented by overcrowding, staff must also face public dissatisfaction and impatience with the hospital.

"The situation in UHL has been allowed to fester for far too long. We need to see real, meaningful short, medium, and long-term action," said Ms Fogarty.

"Patients, nurses, midwives, and the wider hospital community deserve so much better.”