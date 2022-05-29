Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

Edward O'Callaghan is missing from his home in Elmvale, Wilton, since May 26.
Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

Edward is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 19:27
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork man.

Edward O'Callaghan, 51, is missing from his home in Elmvale, Wilton, Co Cork since Thursday May 26.

Edward was last seen when he left home that afternoon at approximately 2pm. 

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes.

"When last seen, Edward was wearing a red fleece jumper, navy jeans and navy Dubarry (boat style) shoes," stated a garda spokesperson.

It is believed that Edward is in his vehicle, a white Toyota Auris van, registration number 10-C-7245.

"Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his wellbeing," it was added.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station (021) 494712, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Woman who mistook stroke for hangover runs 10k to thank medical team Woman who mistook stroke for hangover runs 10k to thank medical team
Man arrested following stabbing at house in Cork City Man arrested following stabbing at house in Cork City
Way cleared for 'East Cork's Kildare Village' after judgment in favour of council Way cleared for 'East Cork's Kildare Village' after judgment in favour of council
Missing peopleGardai
<p>Winchman Sarah Courtney is presented with the CHC Excellence Service Award by Eugene Clonan, acting director of the Irish Coast Guard, with Neill McAdam, senior crewman Rescue 117, and Rob Tatten from CHC, airport management, pictured at Waterford Airport. Picture: David Clynch</p>

Cork woman who  rescued seven fishermen in Bull Rock mission gets bravery award

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 28, 2022

  • 6
  • 17
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 41
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices