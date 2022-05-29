Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork man.
Edward O'Callaghan, 51, is missing from his home in Elmvale, Wilton, Co Cork since Thursday May 26.
Edward was last seen when he left home that afternoon at approximately 2pm.
He is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes.
"When last seen, Edward was wearing a red fleece jumper, navy jeans and navy Dubarry (boat style) shoes," stated a garda spokesperson.
It is believed that Edward is in his vehicle, a white Toyota Auris van, registration number 10-C-7245.
"Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his wellbeing," it was added.