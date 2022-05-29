Man arrested following stabbing at house in Cork City

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area shortly after midnight
Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area shortly after midnight. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 10:24
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house shortly after midnight.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being detained at Mayfield garda station for further questioning.

The scene has been preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Shortly after midnight, on Sunday May 29, 2022, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of an incident at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City.

"A man (30s) was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

"A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours. The scene is preserved for examination and enquires are ongoing."

