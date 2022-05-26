Pensioner went to Limerick hospital A&E with memory loss after daytime sex with wife

Condition known as sudden onset amnesia can be triggered by physical exertion, emotional stress, pain and sexual intercourse, research paper shows
Pensioner went to Limerick hospital A&E with memory loss after daytime sex with wife

In the paper in the newly released May edition of the 'Irish Medical Journal', the medics at the Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) say the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent transient global amnesia. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 15:54
Gordon Deegan

A pensioner turned up at a hospital A&E with short-term memory loss brought about by daytime sex with his wife.

That is according to a new paper by medics here which document how the 66-year-old man suffered from sudden onset amnesia, or transient global amnesia (TGA), within 10 minutes of having sex.

It was the second time the man suffered from sudden onset amnesia within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

In the paper in the newly released May edition of the Irish Medical Journal, the medics at the Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) say the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent transient global amnesia.

Outlining the details, the medics recount how the man endured one hour of amnesia before presenting himself at the hospital A&E one afternoon.

The medics said “on the afternoon presentation, he had engaged in sexual intercourse 10 minutes before the onset of memory disturbance”.

They recount “after seeing the date on his phone, he became distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before”.

“He had, in fact, celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife and family on the previous day. His autobiographical memory remained intact, but he had no memory of that morning or the celebrations the night before.”

The medics said “the man repetitively questioned his wife and daughter over the events of that morning and the previous day”.

The paper says “no other neurological symptoms were reported and upon arrival to the emergency department his neurological examination was completely normal”.

The amnesia episode suffered by the man followed a similar hospital presentation event seven years previously by him and according to the medics, that amnesia event also came within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

The medics said the precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities, including physical exertion, immersion in hot or cold water, emotional stress, pain and sexual intercourse.

They said TGA usually occurs in people between 50 and 70 years or age, often in isolation as a once-off event, but studies report an annual recurrence rate of between 6pc and 10pc.

Read More

Department of Health using IT department to prevent recording of internal discussions 

More in this section

Elderly patients forced to wait an average of 29 hours in CUH A&E last month  Elderly patients forced to wait an average of 29 hours in CUH A&E last month 
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Stained bedsheets and fecal matter at 'dirty' centre for disabilities in Tipperary
Blarney pub badly damaged by fire as forensics determine cause Blarney pub badly damaged by fire as forensics determine cause
AmnesiaOrganisation: UHL
<p>A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.</p>

Calls for extra garda presence after video of alleged teenage assault in Killarney

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

  • 9
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices