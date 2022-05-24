Man released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker

One of the two men arrested in connection with the death in Tralee of former construction worker Joe Brosnan has been released from garda custody.

It is understood the man was released without charge and a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man's Killarney-based solicitor Padraig O’Connell declined to comment.

Mr Brosnan was found at around 7pm by gardaí on Sunday evening in a critical condition on the ground outside his rented apartment in Tralee town centre.

He had suffered at least one stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite attempts by emergency crews to save his life.

Former construction worker Joe Brosnan was found dead outside his apartment in Tralee

Shortly after, a man was arrested in Tralee in connection with the death. A second man was arrested in Killarney on Monday.

One of the men remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that Mr Brosnan had attended a party in the Abbey Court apartment complex, off Denny Street, when a row broke out and he was stabbed.

The 53-year-old was also a former bar worker in the north Kerry town, up to around eight years ago.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers-Harnett carried out a preliminary examination of his body at the scene before carrying out a full postmortem.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley said Mr Brosnan was from a good family, who have had “their share of tragedies” in recent years but are well regarded and respected in the town.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.