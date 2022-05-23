Man killed in Tralee named locally as former construction worker Joe Brosnan

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee where a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 10:02
Neil Michael and Anne Lucey

The man in his 50s who was killed in Tralee on Sunday evening has been named locally.

He is Joe Brosnan, who was a former construction worker who came from a well-known and respected family in the north Kerry town.

Gardaí in Tralee are continuing to question two men in relation to the circumstances surrounding his death.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, Gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee.

Mr Brosnan is understood to have been involved in an altercation with both men and was discovered with serious injuries at his apartment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He is believed to have sustained a knife injury.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the incident and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Another man, who is in his 30s and is understood to be represented by Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell, has been arrested and he is helping gardaí with their inquiries at Killarney Garda Station.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley said: "I knew Joe and my heart goes out to his family.

"He was from a good family, who have had their share of tragedies in recent years.

"But they would be well regarded and well respected in the town."

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be conducted this morning.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane / Street areas between 6.30pm and 7.00pm yesterday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

