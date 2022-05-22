Arrest after man (50s) dies from serious injuries in Tralee 

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Sunday where gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex
Arrest after man (50s) dies from serious injuries in Tralee 

Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape.

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 22:57
Caitlín Griffin

The body of a man who suffered serious injuries has been found in Tralee.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who is in his 50s.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Sunday where gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, where the man was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The local Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved. A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday morning.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6:30pm and 7:00pm this evening to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Ennis protest rally demands reopening of Midwest hospitals' EDs Ennis protest rally demands reopening of Midwest hospitals' EDs
Water supply restored in Cork city after burst main left 6,000 homes and businesses without water  Water supply restored in Cork city after burst main left 6,000 homes and businesses without water 
Stolen heron sculpture wings its way back to Cobh two years on Stolen heron sculpture wings its way back to Cobh two years on
Arrest after man (50s) dies from serious injuries in Tralee 

Hundreds attend rally backing Kinsale funfair in  council row

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices