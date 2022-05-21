More than 6,000 Cork homes and businesses without water due to burst main

More than 6,000 homes and businesses in Cork city and county are without water this morning due to a burst water main.

Areas affected by the outages include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Maryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff, and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.

The supply disruptions appear to be the result of a burst water main in the Douglas area, where Irish Water say its crews are now working to resolve the issue.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Irish Water said that affected customers could expect the outages to continue until 6pm this evening at the earliest.

"The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community and restore water to all customers in the Douglas area," said Oliver Harney of Irish Water.

Mr Harney said it usually takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply to homes and businesses,” he added.