Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 26, last seen in Garrettstown

Christopher Dunne has been missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area since Thusday, May 19.
Have you seen Christopher Dunne?

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 09:40
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 26-year-old missing from Cork.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí.
Christopher is described as being 5’11” with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

