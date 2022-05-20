Gardaí concerned for well-being of man, 26, last seen in Garrettstown

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 26-year-old missing from Cork.

Christopher Dunne has been missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area since Thusday, May 19.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.

Christopher is described as being 5’11” with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.