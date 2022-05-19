Statue to be unveiled in Cork of late Professor Gerry O’Sullivan for dedication to cancer research

A life-sized statue is to be unveiled to honour the late Professor Gerry O’Sullivan on National Cancer Survivors day next month.

Taking place on June 5, the statue will be officially revealed in the Professor Gerry O’Sullivan Memorial Park in Caheragh, West Cork. Professor O’Sullivan was a highly acclaimed surgeon, scientist and pioneer in the field of cancer research with world-renowned clinical expertise.

He founded both the Cork Cancer Research Centre and the national charity Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Growing up on a farm in Milleenahorna, Caheragh, Co. Cork, O’Sullivan went to Gurrane National School, and then to St Fachtna's De La Salle High School in Skibbereen.

He maintained very strong connections to his West Cork roots throughout his 65 years, religiously attending the Threshing Festival in the community every year until he passed in 2012 from cancer.

Two years after his death, his local Caheragh community created a ‘Science Through Nature’ themed recreational park named in his honour to preserve his memory and inspire future generations.

Now, the same community have come together again to commission a life-sized statue created by sculptor Don Cronin of the late professor, which will take centre stage in the park.

Chair of the committee Micheál Kirby, said: “We are so incredibly proud of his achievements and the man he became and want to encourage young people in our community to follow in his footsteps.

When awarded an honorary fellowship of the American College of Surgeons in 2008, the citation referred to Professor O'Sullivan's “profound impact on Irish, European and American surgery” and also mentioned that he was “known and loved by many surgeons and physicians”.

“Nothing is impossible when you have passion, determination and a kind heart. Gerry never forgot his roots in West Cork and we will always remember him.”

Orla Dolan, daughter of Professor O’Sullivan, who is continuing his vision as CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research, said her father “always had a special place in his heart for West Cork and the people of Caheragh”.

“Whenever we saw him lost in thought, he said he was ‘looking West for inspiration’. I know he would have felt immensely honoured and humbled by this upcoming event.”

The statue unveiling is an event open to the public from 1.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 5.

The statue will be officially unveiled by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Professor O’Sullivan’s widow Breda and family.

The event will be attended also by friends, family and colleagues from all over the country, with the keynote speaker being Professor Luke O’Neill.

In addition to the commemoration ceremony, there will be dancing performances from the local national school, music with the St Fachtna’s Silver Band, face painting and food trucks.